Aviary Bar in Kuala Lumpur
About
An iconic cocktail bar located at the Hilton Kuala Lumpur (KL Sentral), known as the historic birthplace of the famous Jungle Bird cocktail. The bar offers a cozy atmosphere, exquisite cocktails, including the classic Jungle Bird based on dark rum, and is adjacent to a grill restaurant.
Features
Seating
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Accepts cards
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
3, Jalan Stesen Sentral, Kuala Lumpur Sentral, 50470 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 17:00 - 00:00
Tuesday 17:00 - 00:00
Wednesday 17:00 - 00:00
Thursday 17:00 - 00:00
Friday 17:00 - 00:00
Saturday 17:00 - 00:00
Sunday 17:00 - 00:00