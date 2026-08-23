WET Deck in Kuala Lumpur
About
The stylish pool bar on the 12th floor is known for its panoramic views of the Petronas Twin Towers. The place is popular for its signature cocktails, DJ sets, lively nightlife, and relaxed atmosphere, which is accessible to both hotel guests and visitors from the outside.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Live music
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Level 12, W, 121, Jln Ampang, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:00 - 00:00
Tuesday10:00 - 00:00
Wednesday10:00 - 01:00
Thursday10:00 - 01:00
Friday10:00 - 02:00
Saturday10:00 - 02:00
Sunday10:00 - 00:00