Arthur's Storehouse in Kuala Lumpur
About
The first Guinness flagship restaurant and bar in Malaysia. The establishment offers a unique Irish pub atmosphere, signature dishes with Guinness beer, cocktails, and exclusive souvenirs.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Live music
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
LOT C4.06.02, Pavilion KL Shopping Mall, 168, Jln Bukit Bintang, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:00 - 01:00
Tuesday11:00 - 01:00
Wednesday11:00 - 01:00
Thursday11:00 - 01:00
Friday11:00 - 01:00
Saturday11:00 - 01:00
Sunday11:00 - 01:00