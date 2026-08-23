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Arthur's Storehouse in Kuala Lumpur

Arthur's Storehouse

About

The first Guinness flagship restaurant and bar in Malaysia. The establishment offers a unique Irish pub atmosphere, signature dishes with Guinness beer, cocktails, and exclusive souvenirs.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Live music
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

LOT C4.06.02, Pavilion KL Shopping Mall, 168, Jln Bukit Bintang, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur
+601116268905
arthursstorehouse.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:00 - 01:00
Tuesday11:00 - 01:00
Wednesday11:00 - 01:00
Thursday11:00 - 01:00
Friday11:00 - 01:00
Saturday11:00 - 01:00
Sunday11:00 - 01:00