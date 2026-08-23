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Ilham Gallery in Kuala Lumpur

Ilham Gallery

About

A public art gallery dedicated to contemporary art, with a focus on Malaysian artists in a regional and global context. Located on the 3rd and 5th floors of the Ilham Tower (near KLCC), it is known for its rotating exhibitions, modern style, and free admission.

Contacts

Levels 3 and 5, Ilham Tower, 8, Lrg Binjai, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur
+60321813003
www.ilhamgallery.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday 11:00 - 19:00
Wednesday 11:00 - 19:00
Thursday 11:00 - 19:00
Friday 11:00 - 19:00
Saturday 11:00 - 19:00
Sunday 11:00 - 17:00