Ilham Gallery in Kuala Lumpur
About
A public art gallery dedicated to contemporary art, with a focus on Malaysian artists in a regional and global context. Located on the 3rd and 5th floors of the Ilham Tower (near KLCC), it is known for its rotating exhibitions, modern style, and free admission.
Contacts
Levels 3 and 5, Ilham Tower, 8, Lrg Binjai, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday 11:00 - 19:00
Wednesday 11:00 - 19:00
Thursday 11:00 - 19:00
Friday 11:00 - 19:00
Saturday 11:00 - 19:00
Sunday 11:00 - 17:00