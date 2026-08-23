Muzium Negara in Kuala Lumpur
About
The main historical and cultural center of the country, founded in 1963. The museum is located in a unique building that combines traditional Malay style with modern architecture, and offers visitors a comprehensive exhibition that spans from ancient civilizations to the present day.
Contacts
Department of Museum, Jln Damansara, Tasik Perdana, 50566 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday09:00 - 17:00
Tuesday09:00 - 17:00
Wednesday09:00 - 17:00
Thursday09:00 - 17:00
Friday09:00 - 17:00
Saturday09:00 - 17:00
Sunday09:00 - 17:00