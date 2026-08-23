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Muzium Negara in Kuala Lumpur

Muzium Negara

About

The main historical and cultural center of the country, founded in 1963. The museum is located in a unique building that combines traditional Malay style with modern architecture, and offers visitors a comprehensive exhibition that spans from ancient civilizations to the present day.

Contacts

Department of Museum, Jln Damansara, Tasik Perdana, 50566 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
+60322671111
www.muziumnegara.gov.my

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday09:00 - 17:00
Tuesday09:00 - 17:00
Wednesday09:00 - 17:00
Thursday09:00 - 17:00
Friday09:00 - 17:00
Saturday09:00 - 17:00
Sunday09:00 - 17:00