Immersify Kuala Lumpur in Kuala Lumpur
About
Malaysia's first permanent immersive digital art gallery, located on approximately 2800 sq. m at The Labs at BBCC. The space offers 11 interactive zones with 3D sound and projections creating surreal worlds, including "glowing gardens" and creative zones where drawings come to life.
Contacts
Ground Floor, The Labs City Centre, 2, Jln Hang Tuah, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:00 - 22:00
Tuesday10:00 - 22:00
Wednesday10:00 - 22:00
Thursday10:00 - 22:00
Friday10:00 - 22:00
Saturday10:00 - 22:00
Sunday10:00 - 22:00