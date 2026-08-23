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Immersify Kuala Lumpur in Kuala Lumpur

Immersify Kuala Lumpur

About

Malaysia's first permanent immersive digital art gallery, located on approximately 2800 sq. m at The Labs at BBCC. The space offers 11 interactive zones with 3D sound and projections creating surreal worlds, including "glowing gardens" and creative zones where drawings come to life.

Contacts

Ground Floor, The Labs City Centre, 2, Jln Hang Tuah, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur
+60127842661
immersifykl.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 22:00
Tuesday10:00 - 22:00
Wednesday10:00 - 22:00
Thursday10:00 - 22:00
Friday10:00 - 22:00
Saturday10:00 - 22:00
Sunday10:00 - 22:00