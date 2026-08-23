+n by UR-MU in Kuala Lumpur
About
A private contemporary art museum offering a unique blend of art, architecture and cultural heritage. Branches in Bukit Bintang, Raja Chulan and on Jalan Tun HS Lee present eclectic collections including painting, sculpture and fashion in atmospheric spaces.
Contacts
131, 133, Jalan Tun H S Lee, City Centre, 50000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday 11:00 - 19:00
Thursday 11:00 - 19:00
Friday 11:00 - 19:00
Saturday 11:00 - 19:00
Sunday 11:00 - 19:00