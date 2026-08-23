We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Urban Museum in Kuala Lumpur

Urban Museum

About

A unique, contemporary art museum that opened in early 2022 in the bustling center of Kuala Lumpur. It offers an eclectic collection of art on 10 themed levels, including a rooftop sculpture garden, making it stand out among other attractions in the capital.

Contacts

3, Jalan Bedara, Bukit Bintang, 50200 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
+60321103004
ur-mu.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday 11:00 - 19:00
Thursday 11:00 - 19:00
Friday 11:00 - 19:00
Saturday 11:00 - 19:00
Sunday 11:00 - 19:00