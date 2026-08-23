Bank Negara Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur
About
A modern, interactive and free museum dedicated to the history of money, economy and art in Malaysia. Located in the Sasana Kijang building, it offers 6 themed galleries on 4 floors, including a unique numismatic collection, and is aimed at visitors of all ages.
Contacts
Sasana Kijang, 2, Jalan Dato Onn, Kuala Lumpur, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday 10:00 - 17:00
Wednesday 10:00 - 17:00
Thursday 10:00 - 17:00
Friday 10:00 - 17:00
Saturday 10:00 - 17:00
Sunday 10:00 - 17:00