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Bank Negara Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur

Bank Negara Malaysia

About

A modern, interactive and free museum dedicated to the history of money, economy and art in Malaysia. Located in the Sasana Kijang building, it offers 6 themed galleries on 4 floors, including a unique numismatic collection, and is aimed at visitors of all ages.

Contacts

Sasana Kijang, 2, Jalan Dato Onn, Kuala Lumpur, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
+60327846482
museum.bnm.gov.my

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday 10:00 - 17:00
Wednesday 10:00 - 17:00
Thursday 10:00 - 17:00
Friday 10:00 - 17:00
Saturday 10:00 - 17:00
Sunday 10:00 - 17:00