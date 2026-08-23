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Muzium Tekstil Negara in Kuala Lumpur

Muzium Tekstil Negara

About

A cultural center dedicated to the history, production, and diversity of Malaysian textiles. Opened in 2010, the museum is located in a historic 1896 colonial building on Independence Square (Merdeka). The museum features four galleries on two floors, showcasing collections of batik, songket, traditional clothing, and jewelry from various Malaysian ethnic groups.

Contacts

26, Jalan Sultan Hishamuddin, City Centre, 50000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
+60326943457
www.muziumtekstilnegara.gov.my

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday09:00 - 17:00
Tuesday09:00 - 17:00
Wednesday09:00 - 17:00
Thursday09:00 - 17:00
Friday09:00 - 17:00
Saturday09:00 - 17:00
Sunday09:00 - 17:00