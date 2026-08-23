KL Forest Eco Park in Kuala Lumpur
About
A unique 9.3-hectare tropical forest in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, offering an escape from the hustle and bustle of the city to nature. Highlights include suspension bridges among the treetops, views of skyscrapers, and century-old trees providing coolness.
Contacts
Kuala Lumpur, 57000 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 08:00 - 16:30
Tuesday 08:00 - 16:30
Wednesday 08:00 - 16:30
Thursday 08:00 - 16:30
Saturday 08:00 - 16:30
Sunday 08:00 - 16:30