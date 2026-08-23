River of Life in Kuala Lumpur
About
A large-scale project to improve the embankments in the center of Kuala Lumpur, which turned the confluence of the Klang and Gombak rivers near the Jamak Mosque into a picturesque pedestrian area. In the evening, the location is transformed by blue lighting, fog effects, and fountains, offering a free show surrounded by historical buildings.
Contacts
Jalan Benteng, City Centre, 50050 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday06:00 - 00:00
Tuesday06:00 - 00:00
Wednesday06:00 - 00:00
Thursday06:00 - 00:00
Friday06:00 - 00:00
Saturday06:00 - 00:00
Sunday06:00 - 00:00