KLCC Park in Kuala Lumpur
About
A picturesque urban oasis of about 20 hectares, located in the heart of Kuala Lumpur at the foot of the Petronas Twin Towers. It is a popular recreational area with an artificial lake, a musical fountain, a children's pool, and walking areas, harmoniously combining nature with urban architecture.
Contacts
City Centre, Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 06:00 - 22:00
Tuesday 06:00 - 22:00
Wednesday 06:00 - 22:00
Thursday 06:00 - 22:00
Friday 06:00 - 22:00
Saturday 06:00 - 22:00
Sunday 06:00 - 22:00