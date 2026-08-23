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KLCC Park in Kuala Lumpur

KLCC Park

About

A picturesque urban oasis of about 20 hectares, located in the heart of Kuala Lumpur at the foot of the Petronas Twin Towers. It is a popular recreational area with an artificial lake, a musical fountain, a children's pool, and walking areas, harmoniously combining nature with urban architecture.

Contacts

City Centre, Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 06:00 - 22:00
Tuesday 06:00 - 22:00
Wednesday 06:00 - 22:00
Thursday 06:00 - 22:00
Friday 06:00 - 22:00
Saturday 06:00 - 22:00
Sunday 06:00 - 22:00