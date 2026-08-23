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Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Kuala Lumpur

Sri Maha Mariamman Temple

About

The oldest functioning Hindu temple, founded in 1873 near Chinatown. It is a vibrant South Indian temple with a 23-meter-high gopuram tower adorned with hundreds of statues of deities. Dedicated to the goddess Mariamman, the protector against diseases, it is an important pilgrimage site.

Contacts

163, Jalan Tun H S Lee, City Centre, 50000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
+60320783467

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday06:00 - 20:30
Tuesday06:00 - 20:30
Wednesday06:00 - 20:30
Thursday06:00 - 20:30
Friday06:00 - 21:30
Saturday06:00 - 21:00
Sunday06:00 - 20:30