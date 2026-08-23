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Akar in Kuala Lumpur

Akar

About

This restaurant is one of the most famous in the city and has 1 Michelin star. Modern Malaysian cuisine with elements of Japanese and French techniques. Chef Aidan Low (Aidan Low) reinterprets traditional recipes using local products.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

109, Jln Aminuddin Baki, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, 60000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
+60182770597
www.akarkl.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday18:00 - 00:00
Wednesday18:00 - 00:00
Thursday18:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00