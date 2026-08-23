Akar in Kuala Lumpur
About
This restaurant is one of the most famous in the city and has 1 Michelin star. Modern Malaysian cuisine with elements of Japanese and French techniques. Chef Aidan Low (Aidan Low) reinterprets traditional recipes using local products.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
109, Jln Aminuddin Baki, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, 60000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday18:00 - 00:00
Wednesday18:00 - 00:00
Thursday18:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00