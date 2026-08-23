De.Wan 1958 by Chef Wan in Kuala Lumpur
About
An iconic restaurant that showcases the finest Malay cuisine from the country's most renowned chef, Datuk Redzuan Wan Ismail (known as Chef Wan). The restaurant is included in the Michelin Guide (Selected category) and offers guests a glimpse into Malaysia's rich culinary culture in a vibrant and festive setting.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Private dining
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
F1 & F6, Level 1, Bangsar Shopping Centre, 285, Jalan Maarof, Bangsar, 59000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 11:00 - 21:30
Tuesday 11:00 - 21:30
Wednesday 11:00 - 21:30
Thursday 11:00 - 21:30
Friday 11:00 - 21:30
Saturday 11:00 - 21:30
Sunday 11:00 - 21:30