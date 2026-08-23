Sao Nam in Kuala Lumpur
About
A renowned Vietnamese Michelin Bib Gourmand-award winning restaurant that offers authentic cuisine developed by renowned chef Ms. Cam Van. With over 10 years of history, the restaurant is renowned for its cozy atmosphere reminiscent of Vietnam and its signature Pho soup.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wine and beer
Wine list
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
25, Tengkat Tong Shin, Bukit Bintang, 50200 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 12:00 - 22:00
Tuesday 12:00 - 22:00
Wednesday 12:00 - 22:00
Thursday 12:00 - 22:00
Friday 12:00 - 22:00
Saturday 12:00 - 22:30
Sunday 12:00 - 22:00