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Beta KL in Kuala Lumpur

Beta KL

About

A renowned Michelin-starred contemporary Malaysian restaurant in Kuala Lumpur that offers a gastronomic journey through the regional flavors of Malaysia.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Lot 163, 10, Jalan Perak, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
+60192121094
www.betakl.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday 18:00 - 23:00
Wednesday 18:00 - 23:00
Thursday 18:00 - 23:00
Friday 18:00 - 23:00
Saturday 18:00 - 23:00
Sunday 18:00 - 23:00