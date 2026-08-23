Dewakan in Kuala Lumpur
About
A Michelin-starred iconic restaurant of modern Malaysian cuisine. It offers tasting menus based on local ingredients, fermentation and unique cultural traditions, with stunning views of the city.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Platinum Park, Level 48, Skyviews, Naza Tower @, Persiaran KLCC, Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50088 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 18:00 - 23:30
Tuesday 18:00 - 23:30
Wednesday 18:00 - 23:30
Thursday 18:00 - 23:30
Friday 18:00 - 23:30
Saturday 18:00 - 23:30