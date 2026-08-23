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Coast by Kayra in Kuala Lumpur

Coast by Kayra

About

An exquisite restaurant offering modern interpretations of traditional Kerala (South India) cuisine with a focus on seafood and Malabar spices. This Michelin-starred gourmet establishment combines fresh local produce from Malaysia with authentic recipes from the "Land of God."

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Private dining
Table reservations
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

Lot G03-G05, Ground Floor, The Starhill, 181, Jln Bukit Bintang, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
+60172157264
coast.kayra.com.my

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 12:00 - 22:00
Tuesday12:30 - 22:00
Wednesday 12:00 - 22:00
Thursday 12:00 - 22:00
Friday 12:00 - 22:00
Saturday 12:00 - 22:00
Sunday 12:00 - 22:00