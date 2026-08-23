Coast by Kayra in Kuala Lumpur
About
An exquisite restaurant offering modern interpretations of traditional Kerala (South India) cuisine with a focus on seafood and Malabar spices. This Michelin-starred gourmet establishment combines fresh local produce from Malaysia with authentic recipes from the "Land of God."
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Private dining
Table reservations
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
Lot G03-G05, Ground Floor, The Starhill, 181, Jln Bukit Bintang, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 12:00 - 22:00
Tuesday12:30 - 22:00
Wednesday 12:00 - 22:00
Thursday 12:00 - 22:00
Friday 12:00 - 22:00
Saturday 12:00 - 22:00
Sunday 12:00 - 22:00