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Aliyaa Island Restaurant & Bar in Kuala Lumpur

Aliyaa Island Restaurant & Bar

About

A popular restaurant serving authentic Sri Lankan cuisine, operating since 2007. The establishment is known for its signature curries, seafood and cozy atmosphere in Bukit Damansara area, offering both halal and vegetarian options. Included in the MICHELIN guide.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

No 48 G&M, Jalan Medan Setia 2, Bukit Damansara, 50490 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur
+60178833738
www.aliyaa.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 23:00
Sunday12:00 - 23:00