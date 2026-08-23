Aliyaa Island Restaurant & Bar in Kuala Lumpur
About
A popular restaurant serving authentic Sri Lankan cuisine, operating since 2007. The establishment is known for its signature curries, seafood and cozy atmosphere in Bukit Damansara area, offering both halal and vegetarian options. Included in the MICHELIN guide.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
No 48 G&M, Jalan Medan Setia 2, Bukit Damansara, 50490 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 23:00
Sunday12:00 - 23:00