Chim by Chef Noom in Kuala Lumpur
About
A Michelin-starred fine-dining restaurant serving modern Thai cuisine. Founded by star chef Noom, the restaurant offers creative tasting menus that combine traditional Thai flavors with modern techniques and high-quality ingredients.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
L2-03, TSLAW Tower, 39, Jalan Kamuning, Imbi, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday 17:30 - 23:00
Wednesday 17:30 - 23:00
Thursday 17:30 - 23:00
Friday 17:30 - 23:00
Saturday 17:30 - 23:00
Sunday 17:30 - 23:00