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Chim by Chef Noom in Kuala Lumpur

Chim by Chef Noom

About

A Michelin-starred fine-dining restaurant serving modern Thai cuisine. Founded by star chef Noom, the restaurant offers creative tasting menus that combine traditional Thai flavors with modern techniques and high-quality ingredients.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

L2-03, TSLAW Tower, 39, Jalan Kamuning, Imbi, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
+60133755181
chimdining.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday 17:30 - 23:00
Wednesday 17:30 - 23:00
Thursday 17:30 - 23:00
Friday 17:30 - 23:00
Saturday 17:30 - 23:00
Sunday 17:30 - 23:00