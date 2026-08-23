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MTR 1924 Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur

MTR 1924 Malaysia

About

A renowned restaurant of authentic South Indian vegetarian cuisine, awarded the MICHELIN Bib Gourmand 2026 for its high quality and affordable prices. It is renowned for its 100-year history, its signature rava idlis, and its filter coffee.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

69, Jalan Thambipillay, Brickfields, 50470 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
+60322764924
www.mtr1924malaysia.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday08:00 - 22:30
Tuesday08:00 - 22:30
Wednesday08:00 - 22:30
Thursday08:00 - 22:30
Friday08:00 - 22:30
Saturday08:00 - 22:30
Sunday08:00 - 22:30