MTR 1924 Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur
About
A renowned restaurant of authentic South Indian vegetarian cuisine, awarded the MICHELIN Bib Gourmand 2026 for its high quality and affordable prices. It is renowned for its 100-year history, its signature rava idlis, and its filter coffee.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
69, Jalan Thambipillay, Brickfields, 50470 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday08:00 - 22:30
Tuesday08:00 - 22:30
Wednesday08:00 - 22:30
Thursday08:00 - 22:30
Friday08:00 - 22:30
Saturday08:00 - 22:30
Sunday08:00 - 22:30