Leisure & Experiences in Lisbon
A gourmet restaurant in Lisbon, headed by renowned chef Marlene Vieira, the first woman in Portugal to win a Michelin star. The restaurant offers exquisite tasting menus (9 or 12 courses) that combine Portuguese traditions with modern techniques. It is located overlooking the Tagus River near the cruise terminal.
A highly rated bar and restaurant serving international cuisine located at the Torel Palace Hotel, offering exquisite drinks, cocktails, and quality food in a cozy atmosphere. Visitors praise the excellent taste of the dishes, attentive staff, and pleasant ambiance for relaxation.
ВAn outstanding private collection of decorative arts, housed in the former home of the collector António Medeiros e Almeida. The 25-room exhibition includes porcelain, paintings, furniture, and unique clocks, reflecting the personal tastes and lifestyle of António and his wife.
Chef Vitor Adão's signature restaurant, located in the historic Graça district of Lisbon (opened in August 2019). The establishment is known for its "love letter" concept to the Trás-os-Montes region, offering tasting menus based on local products, strong character and tradition.
An iconic cocktail bar in Lisbon, opened in 2004 by David Palethorpe, known for its cozy atmosphere, stylish interior with leather sofas and high-quality cocktails. The establishment offers author's drinks, private mixology workshops and works as a cozy meeting place in the city center.
A popular place on Avenida Duque de Loulé that combines the atmosphere of a sports bar with that of a cozy bistro. The establishment offers quality food, cocktails and live sports events on 8 HD screens, operating daily.
An elegant and cozy restaurant at The Vintage Hotel & Spa in the Príncipe Real area of Lisbon. Led by Chef João Silva, it serves classic Portuguese comfort food using local, seasonal ingredients. Open daily, it offers a sophisticated atmosphere and a picturesque patio.
The main, historically significant square in the center of Lisbon, located on the banks of the Tagus River. Built after the 1755 earthquake, it is known for its 18th-century architecture, yellow buildings with arcades, the triumphal arch of Rua Augusta, and its open view of the water, symbolizing Portugal's maritime grandeur.
The majestic Baroque Church of St. Engracia in Lisbon, which has become a burial place for the country's prominent figures. The building is famous for its huge dome, white marble interior, and terrace with panoramic views of the Tagus River and the Alfama district.
The exhibition, which opened in 2022, is housed in a fortified "golden" vault and showcases the unique collections of the Portuguese Crown, including jewels, gold items, coins, and silver.
A modern gastronomic oasis that combines the aesthetics of an "urban garden" with exquisite fusion cuisine. The bright space, with its panoramic windows and abundance of greenery, offers a unique menu that combines Portuguese seafood and farm-fresh meats with exotic oriental flavors. The restaurant is particularly renowned for its impeccable service.
The Museum of Portugal is dedicated to the country's rich maritime history. The collection includes thousands of exhibits, including ship models, navigational instruments, ancient maps, and royal longboats, reflecting the era of the Age of Discovery.