About

I still remember the first time I stumbled into a proper pie and mash shop in Deptford on a grey Tuesday afternoon — the kind of place where the menu hasn't changed since 1987 and the regulars know each other by name. That quietly lived-in London is what I know best: the market traders who've held the same pitch for thirty years, the pub that still does a lock-in if you're good company, the neighbourhoods that tell you more about this city than any landmark ever could. My passion is showing you the London that breathes.