About

I still think about the lamb chops at Tayyabs in Whitechapel — the ones I had at midnight after a long shift, standing up, and somehow that felt more London than anything else I'd ever done. I know every corner of this city through its food, from the quiet brilliance of a tucked-away Hackney wine bar to a Michelin kitchen where the chef still comes out to talk to you like a human being. Eating well here isn't about spending more — it's about knowing where to look, and that's what I'm here for.