About

I still remember the first time I followed the smell of pie and mash through a steamed-up window in Bermondsey on a grey Tuesday afternoon — that moment taught me more about London than any landmark ever could. I know which market stallholders have been trading since before I was born, where locals actually drink on a Sunday, and which streets still hold the rituals most people walk straight past. My passion is showing you the city that Londoners live in, not the one on the postcards.