About

I used to work the pass at a Michelin-starred kitchen in Mayfair, which means I know exactly what separates a genuinely extraordinary meal from one that's just expensive. My passion is finding the places London's chefs actually eat on their nights off — the Sri Lankan spot in Tooting, the old-school French bistro in Soho that doesn't take reservations — and making sure you get the table, the dish, and the moment that stays with you. For me, feeding someone well is the most personal thing you can do for them.