About

I once spent an entire Saturday tracing the exact route of a Victorian flower seller just to find the market stall her descendants still run in Bermondsey. My passion is the living, breathing rhythm of London — the pie and mash shops that haven't changed since the 1950s, the pub lock-ins where locals actually talk to each other, the street corners with stories nobody bothered to put on a plaque. I know this city the way you know a person you've loved for a long time: its habits, its hiding places, its best days.