Silke Weissbach

About

Every morning I'm either on the Thames in a rowing shell or scouting the latest padel courts opening across the city — London's sporting pulse is genuinely hard to keep up with, and I love that. I know which marina berths are worth the membership, where to watch a Premier League match without the tourist chaos, and how to put together a sailing weekend that actually feels like an escape. My passion is connecting people with the kind of active London most visitors never find.