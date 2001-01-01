About

Every morning I walk through Marylebone or duck into a Notting Hill side street just to see what's new in the windows — London's independent designers move fast and I refuse to miss a thing. My passion is connecting people with the labels and makers that haven't made it onto anyone's radar yet, from emerging Hackney studios to the quiet luxury of the tailors still working on Savile Row's edges. I know this city's fashion pulse the way some people know their favourite song — instinctively, and always a beat ahead.