Lauren Rose

About

I learned to make proper jellied eels from a 70-year-old stallholder in Deptford Market, and that afternoon changed how I see this city entirely. My passion is the living, breathing rhythm of London — the pie and mash shops that have fed the same families for generations, the pub quiz nights where locals argue over football and local history in equal measure, the flower markets that smell exactly the same as they did a hundred years ago. I know where the city keeps its truest self, and I love nothing more than sharing it.