About

I still remember the exact moment I fell in love with London's fashion scene — stumbling into a tiny Dalston boutique on a rainy Tuesday and discovering a knitwear designer who now sells to Paris. I know every market stall, independent label, and hidden sample sale worth your time, from Notting Hill's vintage rails to the quietly brilliant ateliers tucked behind Bermondsey Street. My passion is connecting people with the designers and pieces that feel genuinely London — not the postcard version, but the real, creative, slightly rough-edged one.