About

I still remember the first time a maitre d' slipped me through an unmarked door in Mayfair and I found myself in a candlelit room full of people who very much did not want to be found — that's when I understood what London really keeps for itself. I've spent years earning the kind of trust that gets a name added to the right lists, and I know exactly which members-only dining rooms, private bars, and invitation-only events most Londoners will never hear about. My passion is sharing those doors with people who are ready to walk through them.