About

I used to sketch outfit ideas on the back of Tube maps as a teenager, which is probably why I know every hidden corner of Portobello, Spitalfields, and the quiet Mayfair streets where the most interesting designers quietly do their best work. My passion is connecting people with London's fashion scene beyond the obvious — the small-batch jewellers in Bermondsey, the tailors in Brixton who've been perfecting their craft for decades. For me, dressing well here means knowing whose hands made it and which postcode it came from.