About

I still remember standing in front of a Basquiat at the Barbican for the first time and feeling like the walls of the building had shifted slightly. That moment is exactly why I've spent years mapping London's gallery openings, artist studios, and the kind of cultural events that don't make it onto the usual lists. I know which Southbank exhibitions are worth the queue, which East End private views are actually worth attending, and how to time a visit to the National Portrait Gallery so it feels like the place belongs to you.