About

I still remember standing in front of a Lucian Freud painting at the National Portrait Gallery as a teenager and feeling like the floor had shifted slightly beneath me — that's the kind of moment I live to recreate for people. I know every bold new show at the Serpentine, every under-the-radar private view in Peckham, and exactly when to visit the V&A so the light through the cast courts hits just right. Art in London rewards those who know where to look, and that's precisely what I do.