About

I still remember the first time I stumbled into a tiny studio off Brick Lane and watched a designer hand-stitch a jacket from deadstock fabric — that moment ruined high street shopping for me forever, in the best possible way. London's independent fashion scene runs so much deeper than most people realise, from the emerging names showing out of East End warehouses to the quietly brilliant tailors tucked behind Savile Row. I know exactly where to take you to find something genuinely one-of-a-kind, and I promise it won't involve a single department store.