About

I still remember the first time I stumbled into a tiny Dalston atelier and watched a designer hand-stitch a jacket from deadstock fabric — that moment rewired how I see this city entirely. London's fashion scene lives in its side streets and market stalls as much as its flagship stores, and I know every corner of it, from the emerging names in Peckham to the tailoring institutions on Savile Row. My passion is connecting people with the makers and boutiques that give London its edge, the ones you won't find in any magazine.