About

I once spent three weeks eating nothing but food from London's street markets just to map which ones the locals actually return to week after week. My passion is finding the city's living rhythms — the pie and mash shops that have fed the same families for generations, the pub quiz nights where neighbourhoods reveal their true character, the flower sellers at Columbia Road who've been there since before I was born. I know which traditions are quietly disappearing and which ones are stubbornly, beautifully holding on.