About

I still remember the rush of watching a Premier League match from a hospitality box at Stamford Bridge, then slipping onto a Thames clipper to catch the sunset over Canary Wharf from the water — London rewards those who know how to move through it. My passion is connecting people with the city's most exhilarating side: private yacht charters on the Thames, members-only sports clubs in Mayfair, and the kind of active days that end with the right table and the right bottle. I know every shortcut between the pitch and the marina.