About

I used to be a door girl at one of Mayfair's most secretive members clubs, which means I've spent years on the other side of the velvet rope — learning exactly who gets in, why, and how. That world gave me access to a London most people never see: the basement dining rooms with no sign outside, the invitation-only rooftop bars, the private shopping evenings where the rails haven't been touched by the public yet. If you want the city that exists just beneath the surface, I know exactly where to knock.