About

I still remember the exact moment I fell in love with LA's fashion scene — stumbling into a tiny Silver Lake boutique and finding a hand-dyed jacket by a local designer I'd never heard of, then spotting it on the cover of a magazine three months later. I know every corner of this city where creativity turns into craft, from the emerging designers selling out of their studios in Boyle Heights to the hidden showrooms in West Hollywood that never make it onto any list. Shopping here isn't just an errand — it's how you learn who LA actually is.