Diane
Los Angeles
About
I used to work the floor at a vintage boutique in Silver Lake before I knew half the designers whose pieces I was selling. Now I know every emerging label coming out of the Arts District, which sample sales are actually worth your time, and which local designers will make you feel like you invented your own aesthetic. My passion is connecting people with the kind of fashion that doesn't exist anywhere else — because in LA, the most exciting clothes rarely make it to a storefront.