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RU

Марина

Los Angeles

Марина

About

The first time I sailed past the Santa Monica coastline at sunrise, I knew I'd never want to experience LA any other way — from the water, everything makes sense. I've spent years exploring every marina, beach volleyball court, and canyon trail this city has to offer, and I know exactly where the energy is real and the views are earned. Whether you're craving a morning paddleboard session in Malibu or a sunset sail with the right crowd, I'll make sure you feel it all the way LA actually lives.

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