Brooke Simonson

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The jacaranda trees just started dropping purple all over my street, which means it's spring and everyone's about to pretend the beach is warm again. I've spent years tracking how LA shifts through the year—which is why I know that the good Día de los Muertos processions aren't the touristy ones, and that January is secretly the best time to eat because the crowds haven't figured out restaurant week yet. Come October, I'll take you to Hollywood Forever Cemetery when the marigolds are out and the whole place feels like the city finally dropped its cool-kid act.