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Jasmin Kirchen

Los Angeles

Jasmin Kirchen

About

The first time I took a boat out past the Marina del Rey breakwater at sunrise, with Catalina Island barely visible through the haze, I knew LA had a side most people never slow down enough to find. I know every yacht charter worth booking, the beach volleyball courts where the real players show up, and the hiking trails that end with a view that makes the burn worth it. My passion is pulling people into that active, sun-drenched rhythm that makes this city feel genuinely alive.

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