No Vacancy in Los Angeles
About
A speakeasy-style bar in a historic Hollywood mansion, No Vacancy is known for its intimate atmosphere, live entertainment and secret entrance. It offers craft cocktails and a throwback to the glamour of old LA.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Live music
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
1727 N Hudson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Extra Info
HOURS
Thursday20:00 - 02:00
Friday20:00 - 02:00
Saturday20:00 - 02:00