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Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles

Avalon Hollywood

About

The legendary Avalon, located in the heart of Hollywood, has been a staple of LA nightlife for decades. Known for its incredible sound system and international DJ performances, it's a mecca for electronic music fans.

Features

Full bar
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Seating
Parking

Contacts

1735 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90028
+13234628900

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 17:00
Tuesday10:00 - 17:00
Wednesday10:00 - 17:00
Thursday10:00 - 17:00
Friday10:00 - 03:00
Saturday21:00 - 03:00