We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Warwick in Los Angeles

Warwick

About

A luxurious, high-energy lounge with a rotating theme, Warwick offers craft cocktails and a sophisticated setting. Located in Hollywood, it's the perfect place for a glamorous night out with music and an intimate atmosphere.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Table reservations

Contacts

6507 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
+13234606667

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday22:30 - 02:00
Friday22:30 - 02:00
Saturday22:30 - 02:00
Sunday12:00 - 21:00